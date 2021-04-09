Voters dissect manifesto promises of political parties from Tamil Nadu

Chennai voters talk about different manifesto promises of AIADMK and DMK. They highlight the glaring gap between promises made by political parties and the ground reality.

Elections are all about what is each political party offering to the voters and what is attracting public attention.

So, this time around, we asked voters from Chennai about the election manifesto promises and guess what, their responses were brutally open and scathing.

“We will vote. We won’t waste our votes. But, why these unnecessary promises?” says Lakshmi, a domestic worker.

Voters that Firstpost spoke to, touched upon crucial points that political parties seem to brush under the carpet, that is, are their promises doable? They do not fail to highlight the glaring gap between promises made and the ground reality.

Sujatha, a social worker, says, “We have seen many elections. But, there’s no change in people’s lives."

Watch the video to understand what people think of over-exaggerated poll promises.

Video shot and edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan.