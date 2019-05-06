Voter turnout at 13 percent till 9 am in Rajasthan, highest polling recorded in Ganganagar constituency so far

Jaipur: Over 13 percent turnout was recorded in the first two hours of polling on Monday in 12 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan where two former Olympians are among the 124 candidates in fray. The highest voter turnout till 9 am was in Ganganagar (SC) (15.18 percent), followed by Dausa (ST) where the voter turnout was 14.40 percent.

Polling began at 7 am in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur. 16 of the total 134 candidates are women. 23,783 polling stations have been set up in 12 constituencies where 2.30 crore voters are registered.

Two former Olympians, a former IAS officer and a former IPS officer are among the candidates whose fate will be decided by voters. Jaipur Rural, Bikaner, Dausa, Alwar are some of the keenly watched constituencies among the 12 seats.

Former Olympians Rajyavardhan Rathore, union minister of state, and Krishna Poonia are in contest in Jaipur rural constituency. While the sitting MP Rathore is banking on the Modi factor and highlighted national security as the key issue, Congress MLA Poonia questioned works done by Rathore.

The seat, which Rathore won with a margin of 3.32 lakh votes in 2014, is dominated by Jat community, a caste to which Poonia belongs. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is facing a tough fight from his cousin brother and Congress candidate Madangopal Meghwal in Bikaner.

Arjun Ram is a former IAS officer while Madangopal Meghwal is a former IPS officer. Nagaur is the seat where BJP's alliance partner and former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal, the founder of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), is contesting election against Congress candidate and former MP Jyoti Mirdha.

Two 'sants', Sumedhanand Saraswati and Baba Balaknath, are trying their luck from Sikar and Alwar constituencies respectively. In Alwar, Congress candidate and former union minister and ex-royal Bhanwar Jitendra Singh is in the poll fight.

In Dausa, both the BJP and Congress candidates are women. BJP has fielded former MP Jaskaru Meena against Congress candidate Savita Meena, the wife of sitting Congress MLA Murari Meena. Rajasthan has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats and 13 of them went to poll on 29 April.

Follow LIVE updates on fifth phase of Lok Sabha election here

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.