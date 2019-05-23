Vizianagaram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Vizianagaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,403,736 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 564,891

Male electors: 554,616

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Bobbili constituency was dissolved and the area was merged with Vizianagaam to create a new constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Bobbili, Rajam (SC), Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla, Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram, Etcherla

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi won the elections in the first election of the constituency in 2009. However, she was a distant third in the 2014 elections as TDP candidate Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati won.

Demographics: The Vizianagaram district has a population of 2,342,868 as per the 2011 census data. The region has an agrarian economy. And was recognised as an economically backward region in 2006.

