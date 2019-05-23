Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Vizianagaram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:22:34 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SPP P.V.A. Ananda Sagar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Sanyasiraju Pakalapati 0 Votes 0% Votes
ACP Chiranjeevi Lingala 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSP Mukka Srinivasa Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Surya Bhavani. K 0 Votes 0% Votes
JNJP Lagudu Govinda Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Bellana Chandra Sekhar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Adiraju Yedla 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dhanalakoti Ramana 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Yellarao Siyyadula 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pentapati Rajesh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ijjurouthu Ramunaidu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Venkata Trindharao Veluri 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati 0 Votes 0% Votes
Vizianagaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,403,736 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 564,891

Male electors: 554,616

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Bobbili constituency was dissolved and the area was merged with Vizianagaam to create a new constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Bobbili, Rajam (SC), Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla, Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram, Etcherla

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi won the elections in the first election of the constituency in 2009. However, she was a distant third in the 2014 elections as TDP candidate Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati won.

Demographics: The Vizianagaram district has a population of 2,342,868 as per the 2011 census data. The region has an agrarian economy. And was recognised as an economically backward region in 2006.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:22:34 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:22:34 IST

