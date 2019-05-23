Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 1,723,011 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 576,946

Male electors: 583,232

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Srungavarapukota, Bheemili, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam South, Gajuwaka

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s MVVS Murthy won in 1999. Congress took over in 2004 when Janardhana Reddy Nedurumalli won. In 2009, too, Congress candidate Daggubati Purandeswari was elected. In 2014, however, BJP candidate Haribabu Kambhampati emerged as the winner.

Demographics: The port town has a population of 4,288,113 and depends on an industrial economy. This year the railway ministry approved the creation of a new railway zone called the South Coast Railway, ensuring several points in favour of TDP. The TDP had demanded the creation of a special zone.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.