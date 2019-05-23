Co-presented by


Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:19:56 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VCK George Bangari 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP M.V.V. Satyanarayana 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI B. Jaya Venu Gopal 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSP V.V. Lakshmi Narayana 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND R. Udaya Gowri 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anmish Varma 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Bharath Mathukumilli 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Pedada Ramanikumari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gampala Somasundaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kothapalli Geetha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gannu Mallayya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Durgaprasad Guntu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pulapaka Raja Sekhar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Daggubati Purandeswari 0 Votes 0% Votes
Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 1,723,011 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 576,946

Male electors: 583,232

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Srungavarapukota, Bheemili, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam South, Gajuwaka

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s MVVS Murthy won in 1999. Congress took over in 2004 when Janardhana Reddy Nedurumalli won. In 2009, too, Congress candidate Daggubati Purandeswari was elected. In 2014, however, BJP candidate Haribabu Kambhampati emerged as the winner.

Demographics: The port town has a population of 4,288,113 and depends on an industrial economy. This year the railway ministry approved the creation of a new railway zone called the South Coast Railway, ensuring several points in favour of TDP. The TDP had demanded the creation of a special zone.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:19:56 IST

