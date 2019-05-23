Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 34

Total Electors: 13,50,495 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,69,589

Female Electors: 6,80,906

Assembly Constituencies: Thirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Sattur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Aruppukkottai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Congress candidate Manick Tagore won the seat after defeating MDMK supremo Vaiko. In the 2014 elections, Vaiko again lost to T Radhakrishnan of the AIADMK.

Demography: Once an arid patch of land, Virudhunagar is now a booming hub of industries. When it comes to caste dynamics, the Thevars are the dominant community here, followed by Scheduled Castes, Naickers and Nadars. It is to be noted that most of the candidates who have this seat have either belonged to the Thevar or Naicker community.

