Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:31:49 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Vallinayagam, N. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Balachandar, N. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Packiyaraj, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Paramasiva Iyyappan, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Palanichamy Kudumbar, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Manickam Tagore, B. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Arulmozhithevan, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
ETMK Manikandan, R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Muniyasamy, V. 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Packiaraj, E. 0 Votes 0% Votes
ATMK Sakkaravarthy, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
ADMMK Kavitha, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Thiagarajan @ Yoga Nadar, P.I.D. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr.Dhanushkodi, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kalyanasundaram, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Govindan, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ganeshkumar, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Umayorubagam, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Alagarsamy, N. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Elango, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sankaranarayanan, N. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sabari Ponraj, B. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Selvakumar, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Advocate.Thangapandian, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Perumalsamy, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Senthilkumar, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sugan Rajeev, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMDK Alagarsamy, R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 34

Total Electors: 13,50,495 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,69,589

Female Electors: 6,80,906

Assembly Constituencies: Thirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Sattur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Aruppukkottai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Congress candidate Manick Tagore won the seat after defeating MDMK supremo Vaiko. In the 2014 elections, Vaiko again lost to T Radhakrishnan of the AIADMK.

Demography: Once an arid patch of land, Virudhunagar is now a booming hub of industries. When it comes to caste dynamics, the Thevars are the dominant community here, followed by Scheduled Castes, Naickers and Nadars. It is to be noted that most of the candidates who have this seat have either belonged to the Thevar or Naicker community.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:31:49 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile