Virendra Kumar supervises oath-taking of newly elected MPs after taking charge as Pro tem Speaker of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday administered the oath of office to seven-time member of Parliament Virendra Kumar as the pro-tem speaker of Lok Sabha. After the appointment of Kumar as the Pro tem Speaker, the newly elected MPs of the 17th Lok Sabha began taking oath as members of the Lower House.

The process of oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Lok Sabha members will be over by Tuesday.

On Wednesday, as soon as a new Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is elected, his role will cease to exist. Kumar, who is 65, won the Lok Sabha election from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.

As Pro tem Speaker, Kumar will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha speaker.

The first session of the newly constituted Lok Sabha, which started on Monday will be held till 26 July.

