Viluppuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 13

Total Electors: 13,87,007 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,94,932

Female Electors: 6,92,075

Assembly Constituencies: Tindivanam, Vanur (SC), Villupuram, Vikravandi, Tirukoilur, Ulundurpet

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The AIADMK has won the seat both times. In 2009, M Anandan registered a victory while in 2014, S Rajendran won the seat.

Demography: Villupuram has a dubious distinction of having one of the lowest literacy rates in the states. Besieged with socio-economic problems, Villupuram is also a witness to several violent caste clashes. The two dominant castes in the constituency are Vanniyars and Dalits, who have often clashed.

