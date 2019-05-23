Co-presented by


Viluppuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:29:25 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NTK Prakalatha D 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Anbin Poyyamozhi S 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMK Raja S 0 Votes 0% Votes
PMK Vadivel Ravanan S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anbalagan T 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arasan K 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Abirami P 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Ravikumar D 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kathirvel M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ganapathy N 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Desingu A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajasekaran M 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kaliyamoorthy G 0 Votes 0% Votes
Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 13

Total Electors: 13,87,007 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,94,932

Female Electors: 6,92,075

Assembly Constituencies: Tindivanam, Vanur (SC), Villupuram, Vikravandi, Tirukoilur, Ulundurpet

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The AIADMK has won the seat both times. In 2009, M Anandan registered a victory while in 2014, S Rajendran won the seat.

Demography: Villupuram has a dubious distinction of having one of the lowest literacy rates in the states. Besieged with socio-economic problems, Villupuram is also a witness to several violent caste clashes. The two dominant castes in the constituency are Vanniyars and Dalits, who have often clashed.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:29:25 IST

