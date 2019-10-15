Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Vikhroli profile: Shiv Sena's Sunil Raut seeks second term, to contest against NCP's Dhananjay Pisal

Vikhroli Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Vikhroli

Constituency Number—156

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors— 230518

Female Electors—107872

Male Electors—122646

Third Gender—0

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Mangesh Sangle of MNS won this seat with 53,125 votes against NCP's Pallavi Sanjay Patil who netted 32,713 votes. In 2014, Sunil Rajaram Raut of the Shiv Sena won against the sitting MLA with 50,302 notes to his name.

Raut has been renominated by the Shiv Sena this time, and he is slated to contest against the NCP's Dhananjay (Dada) Pisal