Vidisha Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Ramakant Bhargava of BJP wins

Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 18

Total Electors: 16,34,370 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,72,410

Female Electors: 7,61,960

Assembly Constituencies: Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Budhni and Icchawar Assembly segments were merged with Vidisha.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency was represented by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan between 1991 and 2006. Since 2009, the seat is being held by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Demography: Vidisha is a BJP stronghold since 1989. The constituency, which is spread across the districts of Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Dewas, is also crucial since Chouhan’s Vidhan Sabha constituency also comes under it. When it comes to caste factors, OBCs such as Kirars play a decisive role in shaping the electoral destiny of the candidates. Meenas are also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency. Vidisha is part of Madhya region of the state, where upper castes are an influential vote bank.

