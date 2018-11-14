You are here:
Video of Kamal Nath telling Muslim clerics 'will deal with them later' starts Twitter war: BJP says 'fancy dress Hindus exposed'

Politics FP Staff Nov 15, 2018 07:35:22 IST

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday shared a video of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, in which is said to have asked Muslims to remain aware of the 'polarising politics' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Patra shared the video on Twitter saying that Kamal Nath can be allegedly heard promising Muslims clerics that the Congress will 'deal with the Hindus' after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, but for now the 'Muslims should stand with the Congress'.

However, the Congress clarified on the purported video, saying that the BJP had put out a 'fake video' and that Nath was making a reference to BJP, RSS and other Right-wing forces and not Hindus.

According to Congress sources, this was an attempt by the BJP to 'polarise' the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election.


Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 07:35 AM

