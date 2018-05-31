You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Victory of combined opposition in UP by polls is a befitting reply to BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Politics IANS May 31, 2018 16:37:40 IST

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the victory of the combined opposition candidates in the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly by elections is a "befitting" reply to the BJP and those who sought to divide the country.

File image of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. PTI

File image of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. PTI

"I want to congratulate all the people, farmers, dalits etc. who voted for us. This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP. The people who were trying to divide the nation have got a befitting reply," the former Chief Minister told reporters in Lucknow.

He said that people of the state have taught the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a lesson for "betraying" on all the poll promises.

"People of the state have taught them a lesson for betraying them," Yadav said, adding, "UP government has repeatedly fooled the people. Farmers were told that their loans were waived but instead they lost their lives."

Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated the voters in Noorpur and Kairana. "This is a victory for the farmers, the neglected, the poor and the Dalits."

He thanked the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Ajit Singh, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary for holding the fort against the BJP in Kairana and recalled the legacy of former Prime Minister Charan Singh.

He also thanked the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mahan Party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nishad Party, Peace Party, Left parties and the Congress for supporting the opposition candidates in the bypolls.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 16:37 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores