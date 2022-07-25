Vice Presidential elections: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Jat leaders

Dhankar was born to a Jat family in Rajasthan's Jhunhunu. He stepped down as the governor of West Bengal after being nominated as the BJP-led NDA's VP candidate on 17 July 2022

New Delhi: NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met Jat community leaders who wished him luck on his candidature.

Leaders of Tewatia, Chauhan, Malik and other khaps of Jat community met Dhankhar here in presence of BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar and the party's farmers' wing head Raj Kumar Chahar.

"Khap chaudharis (leaders of Jat sub castes) from various khaps and farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana came to congratulate Dhankhar and wished him luck on his candidature," Chahar said.

Deoghar said Dhankhar will meet NDA MPs in the evening, and those from other parties in the coming days.

Chahar said that the NDA's Vice President nominee is also likely to meet lawyers from the Supreme Court and retired judges later this week.

With inputs from PTI

