Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Versova profile: BJP's Bharati Lavekar to battle Baldev Khosla of Congress

Versova Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name— Versova

Constituency Number—164

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—282070

Female Electors— 126500

Male Electors- 155565

Third Gender— 5

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2009 elections, Baldev Khosa won with 44,814 votes against Shiv Sena's Yashodhar (Shailesh) P Phanse, who received 32,784 votes. In 2014, BJP's Dr. Bharati Hemant Lavekar defeated the former MLA with a margin of over 25,000 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Lavekar will contest against Baldev Khosla of the Congress.

Demographics—Versova, formerly known as Visava is an upmarket neighbourhood in north western Mumbai known for its beach and the Versova Fort. It was part of Portuguese India, which was part of the Portuguese Empire, until 1739, when the Portuguese lost this part of their empire to the Maratha Empire. The beach of Versova recently undertook a massive clean-up effort, labelled as the largest ever beach clean-up.