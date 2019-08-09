Vellore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: DMK candidate crosses 4 lakh vote, AIADMK's AC Shanmugam trails at 3,93,242

Vellore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates: DMK's Kathir Anand has taken the lead over rival candidate AC Shanmugam. DMK, which was lagging behind for the past few hours is now leading the Vellore Lok Sabha polls with 7,985 votes.
In Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, AIADMK's AC Shanmugam took an early lead over party's key rival, Kathir Anand of the DMK. According to The Hindu, Shanmugam leads by over 14,000 votes.
Till around 11 am, Shanmugham had secured 1,49,168 of the total votes polled. His nearest competition was Anand at 1,34,693 votes.
Counting of votes for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency began at 8 am on Friday at a centre set up on the premises of an engineering college in the city, with a three-tier security paraphernalia, officials said.
The poll to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat, originally scheduled to be held in April alongside some other seats in Tamil Nadu, was as countermanded due to excess use of money power.
Fresh polling was held on 5 August. The constituency has 14.32 lakh voters spread in six Assembly segments and 71.51 percent votes were polled. The EVMs, the control units and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices were moved to Ranipet engineering college premises after the polls.
The votes are being counted in a tight security environment which includes deployment of 70 CCTV cameras on the college premises, 35 kilometres from Vellore. The result are expected to be out by afternoon and will decide if the AIADMK retains the seat or arch rival DMK wrests it.
AIADMK's Shanmugam (chief of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, an ally of the ruling party) and DMK's Anand are the key contenders of the total 28 candidates in the fray.
District Election Officer and Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram who inspected the college premises ahead of counting said votes recorded in five VVPAT devices will be verified for each and every Assembly constituency and results will be declared following completion of this exercise. The process will be held as per norms which mandates counting of postal votes as soon as counting begins, he told reporters.
The Gudiyattam Assembly segment has the maximum of 24 rounds, he pointed out.
The outcome of the result is crucial for the ruling AIADMK which strained every nerve in the campaign to the polls to retrieve political ground it lost to the DMK in Lok Sabha polls held in April.
The AIADMK campaign led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami accused the DMK of winning 38 Lok Sabha seats by hoodwinking people through assurances that can never be implemented.
Palaniswami had also said that DMK chief MK Stalin Stalin deceived people in the same way candies were offered to children.
The DMK, on its part, had accused the ruling AIADMK and its ally the BJP of having tried to prevent its victory in the polls held in April through false allegations linked to Income Tax searches and seizure of cash by authorities.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 14:56:09 IST
Highlights
Vellore poll enters its final stage, Kathir Anand leads with 8,000 votes
Vellore poll has entered its final stages as the counting for the 19th round endd. DMK's Kathir Anand is leading the battle with a margin of 8,460 votes. Only 12,588 votes are left to be counted. According to reports, while Vellore, Vaniyambadi and KV Kuppam voters have favored DMK, the ruling party has captured Anaikattu Assembly segment.
DMK candidate crosses 4 lakh votes
DMK candidate Kathir Anand has polled over 4 lakh votes. So far, Anand has secured 4,04,044 for the DMK, while AIADMK's AC Shanmugam is lagging behind at 3,93,242. NTK's Deepalakshmi has 22,003 votes in her favour.
Trend flips in favour of AIADMK in Anaikattu Assembly region
With 19 rounds of counting done at Anaikattu, AIADMK has taken the lead by a margin of 9538 votes. AIADMK's AC Shanmugam secured 88,769 votes while DMK's Kathir Anand: 79,231 got votes
Anand solidifies lead with margin of 11,000 votes
With only 20,000 votes remaining to be counted, DMK candidate Kadir Anand is leading with 11,644 votes.
Trends juggle between AIADMK, DMK
The ruling AIADMK which was leading in Vellore Lok Sabha seat since Friday morning was pushed to the second place by arch rival DMK and the opposition party is ahead by a margin of over 9,000 votes. DMK's Kathir Anand has taken over the lead by a margin of 9,883 votes in Vellore.
DMK's Kathir Anand reverses trend, takes lead over AC Shanmugam after 9th round of counting
DMK's Kathir Anand has taken the lead over rival candidate AC Shanmugam. DMK, which was lagging behind for the past few hours is now leading the Vellore Lok Sabha polls with 7,985 votes.
Sizable minority population in Vellore can tip scales at last moment
Even as the AIADMK candidate maintains a steady lead over his closest rival, DMK's Kathir Anand, the minority population can tip the scales in favour of the DMK at the last moment. The Muslims account for about 3 lakh votes in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which is has more than 14.32 lakh voters. Two Assembly segments, Ambur and Vaniyambadi, have a sizable population of minority voers.
AIADMK's AC Shanmugam leads by over 11,000 votes
Officials have completed counting of 3,66,193 votes. So far, AC Shanmugham (AIADMK) has secured 178,138 votes. Kathir Anand (DMK) bagged 1,66,918 votes and S Deepalakshmi (NTK) has 8,969 votes in her account.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:56 (IST)
Vellore poll enters its final stage, Kathir Anand leads with 8,000 votes
Vellore poll has entered its final stages as the counting for the 19th round endd. DMK's Kathir Anand is leading the battle with a margin of 8,460 votes. Only 12,588 votes are left to be counted. According to reports, while Vellore, Vaniyambadi and KV Kuppam voters have favored DMK, the ruling party has captured Anaikattu Assembly segment.
14:33 (IST)
DMK candidate crosses 4 lakh votes
DMK candidate Kathir Anand has polled over 4 lakh votes. So far, Anand has secured 4,04,044 for the DMK, while AIADMK's AC Shanmugam is lagging behind at 3,93,242. NTK's Deepalakshmi has 22,003 votes in her favour.
14:03 (IST)
Trend flips in favour of AIADMK in Anaikattu Assembly region
With 19 rounds of counting done at Anaikattu, AIADMK has taken the lead by a margin of 9538 votes. AIADMK's AC Shanmugam secured 88,769 votes while DMK's Kathir Anand: 79,231 got votes
14:01 (IST)
Anand solidifies lead with margin of 11,000 votes
With only 20,000 votes remaining to be counted, DMK candidate Kadir Anand is leading with 11,644 votes.
13:11 (IST)
Trends juggle between AIADMK, DMK
The ruling AIADMK which was leading in Vellore Lok Sabha seat since Friday morning was pushed to the second place by arch rival DMK and the opposition party is ahead by a margin of over 9,000 votes. DMK's Kathir Anand has taken over the lead by a margin of 9,883 votes in Vellore.
12:35 (IST)
DMK's Kathir Anand reverses trend, takes lead over AC Shanmugam after 9th round of counting
DMK's Kathir Anand has taken the lead over rival candidate AC Shanmugam. DMK, which was lagging behind for the past few hours is now leading the Vellore Lok Sabha polls with 7,985 votes.
12:23 (IST)
Sizable minority population in Vellore can tip scales at last moment
Even as the AIADMK candidate maintains a steady lead over his closest rival, DMK's Kathir Anand, the minority population can tip the scales in favour of the DMK at the last moment. The Muslims account for about 3 lakh votes in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which is has more than 14.32 lakh voters. Two Assembly segments, Ambur and Vaniyambadi, have a sizable population of minority voers.
12:00 (IST)
Results expected to be out by afternoon
Poll officials said that counting will be held in 21 rounds, of which 11 rounds have been completed so far. The officials said that the counting will be completed by today afternoon.
11:41 (IST)
AIADMK's AC Shanmugam leads by over 11,000 votes
Officials have completed counting of 3,66,193 votes. So far, AC Shanmugham (AIADMK) has secured 178,138 votes. Kathir Anand (DMK) bagged 1,66,918 votes and S Deepalakshmi (NTK) has 8,969 votes in her account.