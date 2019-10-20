Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Vekramgrth profile: BJP's Hemant Savara takes on NCP's Sunil Bhusara

Vekramgrth Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There are four reserved seats under the Scheduled Tribe category in the Palghar district — Dahanu (ST), Vekramgrth (ST), Palghar (ST), Boisar (ST).

Constituency Name— Vekramgrth

Constituency Number— 129

District Name— Palghar

Total Electors—266295

Female Electors—131420

Male Electors—134875

Third Gender—0

Reserved— Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections—A city in the Thane district of Maharashtra, the assembly constituency of Vikramgad belongs to Palghar parliamentary constituency. The seat has been occupied by BJP. Adv. Chintaman Wanga of BJP won the 2009 assembly elections and is the present MLA. He defeated Chandrakant Ravji Bhusara of NCP. Wanga bagged 47371 votes as against Bhusara's 42339 votes. In 2014, Savara Vishnu Rama of BJP won the seat against Prakash Krushna Nikam of SHS, continuing the rule of BJP. This year, Hemant Savara from BJP will be contesting the elections against NCP candidate Sunil Bhusara for the seat.



Demographics – Vekramgrth is a part of the Palghar district.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .