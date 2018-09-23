You are here:
'Vasundhara Raje should introspect on why BJP leaders are leaving party': Sachin Pilot on Manvendra Singh's exit

Politics Press Trust of India Sep 23, 2018 18:04:24 IST

Jaipur: A day after former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said on Sunday that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje should introspect why its leaders are leaving the party.

"The list of BJP leaders leaving the party is getting longer and longer. The chief minister should introspect why this is happening," Pilot told PTI.

File image of Congress leader Sachin Pilot. AFP

The state Congress leader said that though this is the BJP's internal matter, their leaders are disgruntled.

On Saturday, Manvendra Singh announced his decision to quit the party, citing self-respect. Speculations are rife that the legislator from Sheo constituency in Barmer district may join the Congress, but nothing is decided yet.

"I am no longer with the BJP and have decided to quit the party on the issue of 'swabhiman' (self-respect)," Manvendra had said, adding that the problem started during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections — when Jaswant was denied a party ticket.

When asked whether he would join the Congress, Manvendra said he would go to the masses and take appropriate decision after getting their feedback.

Senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari has also quit the BJP over the differences with the chief minister and formed his own party.


Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 18:04 PM

