Vasai Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Vasai Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are four reserved seats under the Scheduled Tribe category in the Palghar district — Dahanu (ST), Vekramgrth (ST), Palghar (ST), Boisar (ST).

Constituency Name— Vasai

Constituency Number—133

District Name—Palghar

Total Electors—302046

Female Electors—146355

Male Electors—155681

Third Gender—10

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 1999, Hitendra Vishnu Thakur an independent candidate won this seat with 85,352 votes against Shiv Sena's Deepak Gavankar who with a margin of about 50,000 votes. In 2004, the sitting MLA defeated Shiv Sena's Pandit Vivek Raghunath who netted 93,801 votes. In 2009, Vivek Raghunath Pandit an independent candidate won the seat against Narayan Mankar of BVA (Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi) with a margin of 30,000 votes. In 2014, Hitendra Vishnu Thakur joined BVA to defeat Vivek Raghunath Pandit(Bhau) who netted 65,395 votes against Thakur's 97,291 votes. In 2019, Vijay Patil will be contesting for Shiv Sena.

Demographics – Vasai is in the district of Palghar and falls under the Konkon division.

