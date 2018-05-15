Varuna Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: After 12 rounds of counting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son S Yathindra established an unassailable lead in the Varuna constituency. Victory imminent for him, as per reports.

Hours after counting in the 2018 Assembly election in Karnataka began, current trends show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in over 110 seats, while Congress looked set to retain their stronghold over some constituencies such as Varuna.

In Varuna, Congress' Yathindra S, who is also the chief minister's son, is leading with 9,096 votes ahead of the JD(S) and BJP candidates who have gathered 6,928 and 5,159 votes respectively, Election Commission of India's latest .

Varuna is a State Assembly constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka, and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

According to News18, there are a total of 2,13,812 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Among the general voters, 1,08,249 are male, 1,05,547 female and 13 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.5 and the approximate literacy rate is 61 percent.

Until the last week of April, it was touted to be a contest between the first sons of Karnataka politics, Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra and Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra from this seat. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sudden decision not to field Vijayendra pulled the curtains on this big showdown. The decision reportedly came as a shock to many in the BJP, and even resulted in some of the workers resorting to violence. Now, 56-year-old Lingayat candidate Thotadappa Basavaraju, is contesting from BJP's ticket.

Basavaraju, who is a graduate, has assets worth Rs 40,38,465 crores and liabilities worth Rs 6,50,000 crores to his name, states a report in The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Yathindra is contesting elections for the first time. A pathologist by profession, he has net assets of worth Rs 23,00,30,043 crores and liabilities worth Rs. 8,78,47,109 crores, according to the report.

Other contestants from this seat include Abhishek S Manegar from the Janata Dal (Secular) and Nirmala Kumari from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Varuna constituency is made up of 122 villages and 2 towns. The constituency is named after Varuna village, located in the outskirts of the Mysuru, with little over 500 families.

According to estimates, Varuna has 55,000 Lingayats, 12,000 Vokkaligas, 35,000 Kurubas, 43,000 Scheduled Castes, 23,000 Scheduled Tribes and 12,000 OBCs.

In 2013, Indian National Congress (INC) won this seat with a margin of 29,641 votes securing 52.53 percent of the total votes polled. The voter turnout in 2013 was 82.43 percent.