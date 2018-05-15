Varuna Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: After 12 rounds of counting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son S Yathindra established an unassailable lead in the Varuna constituency. Victory imminent for him, as per reports.
Hours after counting in the 2018 Assembly election in Karnataka began, current trends show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in over 110 seats, while Congress looked set to retain their stronghold over some constituencies such as Varuna.
In Varuna, Congress' Yathindra S, who is also the chief minister's son, is leading with 9,096 votes ahead of the JD(S) and BJP candidates who have gathered 6,928 and 5,159 votes respectively, Election Commission of India's latest .
Varuna is a State Assembly constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka, and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.
According to News18, there are a total of 2,13,812 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Among the general voters, 1,08,249 are male, 1,05,547 female and 13 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.5 and the approximate literacy rate is 61 percent.
Until the last week of April, it was touted to be a contest between the first sons of Karnataka politics, Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra and Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra from this seat. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sudden decision not to field Vijayendra pulled the curtains on this big showdown. The decision reportedly came as a shock to many in the BJP, and even resulted in some of the workers resorting to violence. Now, 56-year-old Lingayat candidate Thotadappa Basavaraju, is contesting from BJP's ticket.
Basavaraju, who is a graduate, has assets worth Rs 40,38,465 crores and liabilities worth Rs 6,50,000 crores to his name, states a report in The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, 37-year-old Yathindra is contesting elections for the first time. A pathologist by profession, he has net assets of worth Rs 23,00,30,043 crores and liabilities worth Rs. 8,78,47,109 crores, according to the report.
Other contestants from this seat include Abhishek S Manegar from the Janata Dal (Secular) and Nirmala Kumari from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Varuna constituency is made up of 122 villages and 2 towns. The constituency is named after Varuna village, located in the outskirts of the Mysuru, with little over 500 families.
According to estimates, Varuna has 55,000 Lingayats, 12,000 Vokkaligas, 35,000 Kurubas, 43,000 Scheduled Castes, 23,000 Scheduled Tribes and 12,000 OBCs.
In 2013, Indian National Congress (INC) won this seat with a margin of 29,641 votes securing 52.53 percent of the total votes polled. The voter turnout in 2013 was 82.43 percent.
Updated Date: May 15, 2018 12:43 PM
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
12:43 (IST)
12:35 (IST)
Congress has the highest vote share across state till now
Despite the fact that Congress has already conceded defeat, the Grand Old Party still has the highest vote share of 37.8 percent. On the other hand, BJP's vote share is 37.1 percent. JD(S) is far below, with 17.4 percent vote share.
12:21 (IST)
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
11:34 (IST)
Biggest lesson: Karnataka voters have rejected Congress's divisive campaign
With the BJP poised to gain simple majority in 112-seat Karnataka Assembly, the biggest lesson to emerge from the elections is voters' rejection of Congress's divisive politics. Siddaramaiah-led Congress ran a campaign based on Nitish Kumar's 'Bihari vs Bahari' model and miserably failed to capitalise on the narrative (enthusiastically spread by a section of the media) that "BJP is a north-Indian party" and that "affluent" south Indian states are "funding regressive north Indian states".
From playing the Lingayat card, caste card, rooting for a separate state flag, leading a tirade against Hindi to slamming BJP leaders such as Yogi Adityanath as "outsiders", Congress tried every trick in the book to divide the electorate and rule over it. The result (BJP is just touching the majority mark) shows voters have refused the divisive politics of the Congress.
11:22 (IST)
As of 11.15 am, following are the vote share percentages for the parties:
INC: 37.5%, 4854944 votes
BJP: 37.4%, 4841264 votes
JD(S) 18.0%, 2324581 votes
IND: 3.6%,468450 votes
BSP: 0.4%, 54331 votes
BPJP: 0.3%, 43094 votes
KPJP: 0.3%, 37485 votes
AIMEP: 0.3%, 37035 votes
CPM: 0.3%, 34251 votes
NOTA: 0.9%, 111456 votes
11:17 (IST)
How the stock markets reacted to Karnataka election results:
After opening lower, benchmark Sensex soared over 260 points in early trade today after the BJP took the lead in Karnataka election results.
Overseas, markets in Asia were trading mixed as investors assessed the outlook for trade relations between the US and China and tensions in the Middle East.
The BJP was leading in 51 seats while the ruling Congress was in the front in 26 constituencies in Karnataka, according to early trends.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 260.94 or 0.73 percent to trade at 35,817.65.
11:16 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa a strong leader on ground
The rivals, particularly, Congress taunted BJP for having “Yeddi and Reddy gang”. During the election campaign the BJP leadership defended their chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa and likes of Sreeramulu, who is currently leading in Badami, making chief minister Siddaramaiah stare at a humiliating defeat. But it the people who have actually given a befitting reply, expressing their faith and trust in Yeddyurappa.
It must be noted that Yeddyurappa has always been a very strong leader on the ground. He has built organisational structure of the party and remains accessible to ordinary rank and file. Thanks to some maneuvering on the political chess board by the former governor Hansraj Bharadwaj, infighting within BJP and Lokayukta Santosh Hegde report, Yeddyurappa was forced to exit from power. He had to go to jail and was virtually shown the door by the then-BJP leadership.
But vast sections of BJP leaders and workers within and outside of Karnataka felt that Yeddyurappa had been given unfair treatment. He was acquitted by the court. Narendra Modi-Amit Shah reposed trust in him and that has paid back to the BJP.
10:44 (IST)
In 2013, Siddaramaiah won the Varuna seat with 29,641 votes
10:42 (IST)
Current vote share in the constituency:
YATHINDRA S (Congress): 18396
ABHISHEK S MANEGAR (JDS): 8275
T BASAVARAJU (BJP): 6726