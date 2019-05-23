Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi wins by margin of over 3.8 Lakh votes

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 20:40:05 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Narendra Modi 674,664 Votes 64% Votes
SP Shalini Yadav 195,159 Votes 18% Votes
INC Ajay 152,548 Votes 14% Votes
SBSP Surendra 8,892 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 4,037 Votes 0% Votes
JKP Anil Kumar Chaurasiya 2,758 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manohar Anandrao Patil 2,134 Votes 0% Votes
JHBP Heena Shahid 1,914 Votes 0% Votes
RMDP Dr. Shekh Siraj Baba 1,771 Votes 0% Votes
BRS Tribhuwan Sharma 1,695 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Premnath 1,606 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manav 1,435 Votes 0% Votes
AJP(I) Hari Bhai Patel 1,340 Votes 0% Votes
RAD Rajesh Bharati Surya 1,258 Votes 0% Votes
VISP Ramsharan 1,237 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Kumar 1,097 Votes 0% Votes
BJKD Dr. Rakesh Pratap 907 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ateek Ahmad 855 Votes 0% Votes
ASCP Brijendra Dutt Tripathi 838 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunnam Istari 798 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ishwar Dayal 657 Votes 0% Votes
ALHP Umesh Chandra Katiyar 637 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Amresh Mishra 555 Votes 0% Votes
IGP Aashin U.S. 504 Votes 0% Votes
MARD Ashutosh Kumar Pandey 499 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manish Shrivastava 350 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chandrika Prasad 331 Votes 0% Votes
KSBD Sanjay Vishwakarma 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 77

Total electors: 17,67,486

Female electors: 7,81,262

Male electors: 9,86,224

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt., Sevapuri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the incumbent MP from Varanasi constituency. In 2009, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi won the seat, narrowly defeating notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari. In 2004 elections, Rajesh Kumar Mishra won the seat, while he lost to Shankar Prasad Jaiswal of BJP in the 1999 elections.

Demographics: World-renowned as a spiritual centre, Varanasi consists of two of the Assembly segments are rural while three are urban. Muslims form the largest block of voters with around 3 lakh voters, while Brahmins account for 2.5 lakh voters. Kurmis, an OBC community account for 1.5 lakh voters. Yadavs, Kayasthas, Vaish, Chaurasias, Bhumihars and Dalits are also significant voters in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 20:40:05 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile