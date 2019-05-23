Co-presented by


Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:53:25 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Sunnam Istari 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Shalini Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manohar Anandrao Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chandrika Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manish Shrivastava 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
MARD Ashutosh Kumar Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
ALHP Umesh Chandra Katiyar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IGP Aashin U.S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Amresh Mishra 0 Votes 0% Votes
JKP Anil Kumar Chaurasiya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ishwar Dayal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ateek Ahmad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJKD Dr. Rakesh Pratap 0 Votes 0% Votes
RAD Rajesh Bharati Surya 0 Votes 0% Votes
ASCP Brijendra Dutt Tripathi 0 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Premnath 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRS Tribhuwan Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
VISP Ramsharan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RMDP Dr. Shekh Siraj Baba 0 Votes 0% Votes
AJP(I) Hari Bhai Patel 0 Votes 0% Votes
JHBP Heena Shahid 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Narendra Modi 0 Votes 0% Votes
KSBD Sanjay Vishwakarma 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBSP Surendra 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Ajay 0 Votes 0% Votes
Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 77

Total electors: 17,67,486

Female electors: 7,81,262

Male electors: 9,86,224

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt., Sevapuri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the incumbent MP from Varanasi constituency. In 2009, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi won the seat, narrowly defeating notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari. In 2004 elections, Rajesh Kumar Mishra won the seat, while he lost to Shankar Prasad Jaiswal of BJP in the 1999 elections.

Demographics: World-renowned as a spiritual centre, Varanasi consists of two of the Assembly segments are rural while three are urban. Muslims form the largest block of voters with around 3 lakh voters, while Brahmins account for 2.5 lakh voters. Kurmis, an OBC community account for 1.5 lakh voters. Yadavs, Kayasthas, Vaish, Chaurasias, Bhumihars and Dalits are also significant voters in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:53:25 IST

