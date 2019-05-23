Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 77

Total electors: 17,67,486

Female electors: 7,81,262

Male electors: 9,86,224

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt., Sevapuri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the incumbent MP from Varanasi constituency. In 2009, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi won the seat, narrowly defeating notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari. In 2004 elections, Rajesh Kumar Mishra won the seat, while he lost to Shankar Prasad Jaiswal of BJP in the 1999 elections.

Demographics: World-renowned as a spiritual centre, Varanasi consists of two of the Assembly segments are rural while three are urban. Muslims form the largest block of voters with around 3 lakh voters, while Brahmins account for 2.5 lakh voters. Kurmis, an OBC community account for 1.5 lakh voters. Yadavs, Kayasthas, Vaish, Chaurasias, Bhumihars and Dalits are also significant voters in this constituency.

