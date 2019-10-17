Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Vandre West profile: School education minister Ashish Shelar to take on Congress' Asif Zakaria

Vandre West Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name— Vandre West

Constituency Number— 177

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors— 296810

Female Electors— 140457

Male Electors— 156351

Third Gender—2

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections— In 2014, Ashish Shelar of BJP defeated Congress candidate Baba Ziauddin Siddique who received 47,868 votes against present MLA's 74,779 votes. In 2009, Ziauddin Siddique had won this seat by defeating the current MLA Av. Ashish Shelar.

In 2019, Asif Ahmed Zakaria of Congress and Arun Vitthal Jadhav of Bhartiya Samaj Party will challenge incumbent MLA Ashish Shelar.