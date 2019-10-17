You are here:
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Vandre West profile: School education minister Ashish Shelar to take on Congress' Asif Zakaria

Politics FP Research Oct 17, 2019 22:33:38 IST pollpedia

  • Vandre West is the 177th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 296810 electors in Vandre West. Out of the total, 156351 are male and are 140457 female electors

  • Ashish Shelar of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Vandre West Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Vandre West profile: School education minister Ashish Shelar to take on Congress Asif Zakaria

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name— Vandre West
Constituency Number— 177
District Name—Mumbai Suburban
Total Electors— 296810
Female Electors— 140457
Male Electors— 156351
Third Gender—2
Reserved— None

Results in previous elections— In 2014, Ashish Shelar of BJP defeated Congress candidate Baba Ziauddin Siddique who received 47,868 votes against present MLA's 74,779 votes. In 2009, Ziauddin Siddique had won this seat by defeating the current MLA Av. Ashish Shelar.

In 2019, Asif Ahmed Zakaria of Congress and Arun Vitthal Jadhav of Bhartiya Samaj Party will challenge incumbent MLA Ashish Shelar.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 22:33:38 IST

