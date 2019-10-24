Vandre East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Vandre East Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name— Vandre East

Constituency Number— 176

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—247248

Female Electors—113593

Male Electors— 133647

Third Gender— 8

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—Prakash (Bala) Sawant, a Shiv Sena candidate and the current MLA of this constituency won this seat in two consecutive elections. In 2014, he defeated BJP candidate Krishna Dhondu Parkar who recieved 25,791 votes against Sawant's 41,388 votes. In 2009 elections, he defeated Congress candidate Chandurkar Janardan Chandrappa with a margin of nearly 10,000 votes.

In 2015, a by-election was held for the seat, in which Trupti Sawant of the Shiv Sena defeated former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane.

In 2019 elections, Zeeshan Baba Siddique of Congress, Shiv Sena candidate and Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Pandurang Mahadeshwar and Akhil Anil Chitre from MNS will be challenging each other for this seat.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .