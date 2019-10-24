Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Vandre East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 18:43:39 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC WON Zeeshan Baba Siddique 38,337 Votes 30% Votes
SS Prin. Vishwanath Pandurang Mahadeshwar 32,547 Votes 26% Votes
IND Trupti Prakash Bala Sawant 24,701 Votes 19% Votes
AIMIM Mohammed Saalim Qureshi 12,594 Votes 10% Votes
MNS Akhil Anil Chitre 10,683 Votes 8% Votes
VBA Javed Ahmed Fath Mhmmed Saikh 2,913 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 2,548 Votes 2% Votes
BSP Gamre Vishal Viswash 1,091 Votes 1% Votes
IUML Noor Mohd Fateh Mohd Shaikh 495 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kishor Bhima Igave 345 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anilsingh Chauhan 271 Votes 0% Votes
BMKP Mohommad Umer Abdul Sattar Qureshi 265 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Pragati Deepak Jadhav 230 Votes 0% Votes
PWPI Devchand Eknath Randive 198 Votes 0% Votes
  • Vandre East is the 176th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 247248 electors in Vandre East. Out of the total, 133647 are male and are 113593 female electors

  • Prakash Sawant of the SHS won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Vandre East Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019 

Vandre East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name— Vandre East
Constituency Number— 176
District Name—Mumbai Suburban
Total Electors—247248
Female Electors—113593
Male Electors— 133647
Third Gender— 8
Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—Prakash (Bala) Sawant, a Shiv Sena candidate and the current MLA of this constituency won this seat in two consecutive elections. In 2014, he defeated BJP candidate Krishna Dhondu Parkar who recieved 25,791 votes against Sawant's 41,388 votes. In 2009 elections, he defeated Congress candidate Chandurkar Janardan Chandrappa with a margin of nearly 10,000 votes.

In 2015, a by-election was held for the seat, in which Trupti Sawant of the Shiv Sena defeated former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane.

In 2019 elections, Zeeshan Baba Siddique of Congress, Shiv Sena candidate and Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Pandurang Mahadeshwar and Akhil Anil Chitre from MNS will be challenging each other for this seat.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 18:43:39 IST

