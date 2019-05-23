Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 14,56,576

Female electors: 6,70,279

Male electors: 7,86,297

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008 after Bagaha Lok Sabha seat was dissolved. Ramnagar Assembly segment was earlier de-reserved.

Assembly constituencies: Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar (SC), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Sikta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Baidyanath Prasad Mahto represented the seat in 2009. In 2014, BJP’s Satish Chandra Dubey defeated rival Congress leader Purnmasi Ram.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Paschim Champaran district. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has more than 8.65 lakh Muslims. It is located along the India-Nepal border.

