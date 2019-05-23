Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 1
Total electors: 14,56,576
Female electors: 6,70,279
Male electors: 7,86,297
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008 after Bagaha Lok Sabha seat was dissolved. Ramnagar Assembly segment was earlier de-reserved.
Assembly constituencies: Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar (SC), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Sikta
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Baidyanath Prasad Mahto represented the seat in 2009. In 2014, BJP’s Satish Chandra Dubey defeated rival Congress leader Purnmasi Ram.
Demographics: It covers large parts of Paschim Champaran district. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has more than 8.65 lakh Muslims. It is located along the India-Nepal border.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:23:52 IST