Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:23:52 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SBSP Bhola Ray 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLND Durgesh Singh Chauhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
JKP Manoj Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHS Rakesh Kewat 0 Votes 0% Votes
BBC Shiv Kumar Chaudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSVP Rajesh Kushwaha 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Shashwat Kedar 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Baidyanath Prasad Mahto 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Munna Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Sushma Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suresh Sah 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Deepak Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 14,56,576

Female electors: 6,70,279

Male electors: 7,86,297

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008 after Bagaha Lok Sabha seat was dissolved. Ramnagar Assembly segment was earlier de-reserved.

Assembly constituencies: Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar (SC), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Sikta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Baidyanath Prasad Mahto represented the seat in 2009. In 2014, BJP’s Satish Chandra Dubey defeated rival Congress leader Purnmasi Ram.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Paschim Champaran district. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has more than 8.65 lakh Muslims. It is located along the India-Nepal border.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:23:52 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile