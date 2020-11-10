Valmiki Nagar Election Result 2020: JD(U)'s Dhirendra Pratap Singh takes lead in rural constituency

A total of 13 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Valmiki Nagar seat this year.

Valmiki Nagar Election Result 2020: A rural Assembly constituency, Valmiki Nagar is located in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar and part of the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2015, an Independent candidate Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh won the seat by defeating Irshad Hussain of Congress by a margin of 33,580 votes.

According to News18, Valmiki Nagar seat comprises the Valmiki Nagar community development blocks Piprasi, Madhubani, Thakrahan and Bhitaha; Gram Panchayats Valmiki Nagar, Laxmipur Rampurwa, Santpur Soharia, Champapur Gonauli, Naurangia Dardari, Mahuawa Katharawa, Harnatand, Balua Chhatraul, Dewaria Taruanwa, Bharachhi, Belahawa Madanpur, Bakuli Panchgwa, Binwalia Bodhser, Nayagaon Rampur, Mangalpur Ausani, Borawal Narawal, Semra Katkuiya, Yamunapur Tadwalia, Jimari Nautanawa and Dholbajwa Laxmipur of Sidhaw community development block.

Valmiki Nagar voted on 7 November, 2020, the last phase of the three-phase poll.

Here is some information about the Valmiki Nagar constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,40,418

Number of male voters: 1,31,469

Number of female voters: 1,08,949

Number of transgender voters: 0

Voter turnout in 2020: 51.2 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 62.63 percent