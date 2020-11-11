Valmiki Nagar Election Final Result 2020 Declared: JD(U)'s Dhirendra Pratap Singh retains rural constituency, but win margin dips
Dhirendra Pratap Singh had won the election here in 2015 as an Independent candidate defeating Irshad Hussain of Congress by a margin of 33,580 votes. However, in this election, the difference in votes was 21,585
Valmiki Nagar Election Final Result 2020 Declared: Incumbent MLA Dhirendra Pratap Singh aka Rinku Singh retained the Valmiki Nagar Assembly constituency defeating Congress's Rajesh Singh, however, his margin dipped as compared to 2105 polls.
Dhirendra Pratap Singh had won the election in 2105 as an Independent candidate defeating Irshad Hussain of Congress by a margin of 33,580 votes. However, in this election, the difference in votes was 21,585.
A rural Assembly constituency, Valmiki Nagar is located in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar and part of the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.
According to News18, Valmiki Nagar seat comprises the Valmiki Nagar community development blocks Piprasi, Madhubani, Thakrahan and Bhitaha; Gram Panchayats Valmiki Nagar, Laxmipur Rampurwa, Santpur Soharia, Champapur Gonauli, Naurangia Dardari, Mahuawa Katharawa, Harnatand, Balua Chhatraul, Dewaria Taruanwa, Bharachhi, Belahawa Madanpur, Bakuli Panchgwa, Binwalia Bodhser, Nayagaon Rampur, Mangalpur Ausani, Borawal Narawal, Semra Katkuiya, Yamunapur Tadwalia, Jimari Nautanawa and Dholbajwa Laxmipur of Sidhaw community development block.
A total of 13 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Valmiki Nagar seat this year. In 2015, it was 13 as well.
Valmiki Nagar voted on 7 November, 2020, the last phase of the three-phase poll.
Here is some information about the Valmiki Nagar constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,40,418
Number of male voters: 1,31,469
Number of female voters: 1,08,949
Number of transgender voters: 0
Voter turnout in 2020: 51.2 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 62.63 percent
