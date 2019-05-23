Co-presented by


Vaishali Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
LJP Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh) 133,221 Votes 53% Votes
RJD Raghuvansh Prasad Singh 75,597 Votes 30% Votes
IND Abha Rai 7,456 Votes 3% Votes
IND Ismohamad Alias Md. Munna 5,421 Votes 2% Votes
IND Rinkoo Devi 4,866 Votes 2% Votes
BSP Shankar Mahto 4,158 Votes 2% Votes
IND Pankaj Kumar 3,064 Votes 1% Votes
IND Arvind Kumar Singh 2,168 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 2,057 Votes 1% Votes
IND Abhay Kumar Sharma 1,949 Votes 1% Votes
IND Suresh Kumar Gupta 1,601 Votes 1% Votes
RJSP Satish Kumar Mishra 1,341 Votes 1% Votes
IND Laljee Kumar Rakesh 1,311 Votes 1% Votes
GJP Sushma Kumari 1,240 Votes 0% Votes
JVKP Amit Vikram 1,054 Votes 0% Votes
BVP Reshami Devi 838 Votes 0% Votes
SPKP Vidya Bhushan 783 Votes 0% Votes
IND Beena Devi (W/O Ajit Kumar Ray) 778 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sudha Rani 598 Votes 0% Votes
LCD Dhanvanti Devi 539 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Naresh Ram 535 Votes 0% Votes
RPGP Rameshwar Sah 520 Votes 0% Votes
RMGTP Balak Nath Sahani 383 Votes 0% Votes
Vaishali Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 15,87,202

Female electors: 7,32,421

Male electors: 8,54,781

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Lalganj Assembly segment of Vaishali was added to Hajipur parliamentary constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Minapur, Kanti, Baruraj, Paroo, Sahebganj, Vaishali.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an RJD stronghold. Raghubansh Prasad Singh was the MP till 2014 when he lost to LJP’s Rama Kishore Singh.

Demographics: It covers parts of Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts. Vaishali district has a population of 34,95,021 people with a majority Hindu population. It comes under the Red Corridor and receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:10:05 IST

