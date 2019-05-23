Vaishali Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Vaishali Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 15,87,202

Female electors: 7,32,421

Male electors: 8,54,781

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Lalganj Assembly segment of Vaishali was added to Hajipur parliamentary constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Minapur, Kanti, Baruraj, Paroo, Sahebganj, Vaishali.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an RJD stronghold. Raghubansh Prasad Singh was the MP till 2014 when he lost to LJP’s Rama Kishore Singh.

Demographics: It covers parts of Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts. Vaishali district has a population of 34,95,021 people with a majority Hindu population. It comes under the Red Corridor and receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

