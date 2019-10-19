Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Vaijapur profile: NCP's Abhay Patil Chikatgaonkar faces Shiv Sena's Ramesh Bornare

Vaijapur Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in Aurangabad district Aurangabad West (SC).

Constituency Name— Vaijapur

Constituency Number—112

District Name— Aurangabad

Total Electors— 274882

Female Electors—130082

Male Electors—144805

Others— 0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 1999, Kailas Ramrao Patil lost to RM Wani of Shiv Sena. The saffron party went on to retain the seat in the next two Assembly elections with Wani winning the 2004 and 2009 elections. In 2014, Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar of the NCP won the seat receiving 53,114 votes while Wani emerged as the runner-up receiving just 48,405 votes.

This year, Abhay Kailasrao Patil Chikatgaonkar of NCP will be contesting against Ramesh Nanasaheb Bornare of Shiv Sena.

Demographics—The main occupation in the tehsil area is agriculture. Marathi is the official and most widely spoken language, while Hindi, Ahirani, Marwari and English are understood and spoken widely.

