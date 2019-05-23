Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Vadodara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ranjan Bhatt of BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 18:10:01 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Ranjanben Bhatt 244,923 Votes 76% Votes
INC Prashant Patel (Tiko) 66,107 Votes 21% Votes
NOTA Nota 4,535 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Rohit Madhusudan Mohanbhai 1,850 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sindhi Mahebubkhan Yusufkhan (Vakil) 1,088 Votes 0% Votes
YJJP Gohil Rinku 1,008 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Rahul Vasudevbhai Vyas 767 Votes 0% Votes
NAICP Lion Dr. Yasinali Polra 465 Votes 0% Votes
IND Patel Kalidas (Kalidas M. Patel Alias Napoleon) 351 Votes 0% Votes
AIHC Jat Subhas Singh Brijlal 275 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Mohsimmiya (Saiyad Mohsin Bapu) 248 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Tapan Dasgupta 235 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nimesh Patel (Kamrol) 214 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Santosh S. Solanki 199 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Vadodara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,38,321

Female electors: 7,89,244

Male electors: 8,49,077

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier known as Baroda Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Savli, Vaghodia, Vadodara City (SC), Sayajigunj, Akota, Raopura, Manjalpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP stronghold, Balkrishna Khanderao Shukla became the MP in 2009. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested from the seat and defeated Congress’ Madhusudan Mistry with a margin of 49.86% votes. However, winning the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh as well, Modi decided to vacate the Vadodara seat. In the subsequent bypoll, BJP’s Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt became the Vadodara MP.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Vadodara district. With a population of 41,65,626 people and dominated by Hindus, the district has more than 3.85 lakh Muslims as per the Census 2011.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 18:10:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile