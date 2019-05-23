Vadodara Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Baroda): Ranjan Bhatt of BJP is leading with 76% votes at 2:53 PM

Vadodara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,38,321

Female electors: 7,89,244

Male electors: 8,49,077

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier known as Baroda Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Savli, Vaghodia, Vadodara City (SC), Sayajigunj, Akota, Raopura, Manjalpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP stronghold, Balkrishna Khanderao Shukla became the MP in 2009. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested from the seat and defeated Congress’ Madhusudan Mistry with a margin of 49.86% votes. However, winning the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh as well, Modi decided to vacate the Vadodara seat. In the subsequent bypoll, BJP’s Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt became the Vadodara MP.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Vadodara district. With a population of 41,65,626 people and dominated by Hindus, the district has more than 3.85 lakh Muslims as per the Census 2011.

