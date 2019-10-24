Vadgaon Sheri Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Associate Partner

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Pravin Bapurao Gaikwad 0 Votes 0% Votes
PBRP Prasad Subhash Kodre 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shashikant Dhondiba Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Sunil Vijay Tingre 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBP Prakash Raybhan Parkhe 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Mulik Jagdish Tukaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhosale Jitendra 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Bengale Rajesh Dattatray 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMIM Daniyal Landge 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAP Ganesh Balkrishna Dhamale 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLRP Gulhane Vitthal Jayram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Auoti Savita Arjun 0 Votes 0% Votes
  • Vadgaon Sheri is the 208th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • Jagdish T. Muluk of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

  • This year, the total number of electors are 452772 out of which 236881 are male and 215871 are female electors

Vadgaon Sheri Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Vadgaon Sheri
Constituency Number—208
District Name—Pune
Total Electors—452772
Female Electors—215871
Male Electors—236881
Third Gender—0
Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, Jagdish Tukaram Muluk of BJP won with 66,908 votes against Shiv Sena's Tingare Sunil Vijay who received 61,583 votes. In 2009, NCP's Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare won with 72,034 votes against Shiv Sena's Bhosale Ajay Jaywant who secured 38,918 votes.

In 2019, Jagdish Tukaram Muluk will defend his seat against NCP's Sunil Vijay Tingre, Ganesh Balkrishna Dhamale of Aam Aadmi Party, Bengale Rajesh Dattatray of BSP among others.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 08:37:22 IST

