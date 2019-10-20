Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Vadgaon Sheri profile: BJP's Jagdish Muluk to take on NCP's Sunil Tingre

Vadgaon Sheri Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Vadgaon Sheri

Constituency Number—208

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—452772

Female Electors—215871

Male Electors—236881

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, Jagdish Tukaram Muluk of BJP won with 66,908 votes against Shiv Sena's Tingare Sunil Vijay who received 61,583 votes. In 2009, NCP's Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare won with 72,034 votes against Shiv Sena's Bhosale Ajay Jaywant who secured 38,918 votes.

In 2019, Jagdish Tukaram Muluk will defend his seat against NCP's Sunil Vijay Tingre, Ganesh Balkrishna Dhamale of Aam Aadmi Party, Bengale Rajesh Dattatray of BSP among others.

