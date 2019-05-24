Vadakara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: K Muraleedharan of Congress wins

Vadakara Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 3
Total electors: 1,175,415 (2014 estimates)
Female electors: 6,20,321
Male electors: 5,55,694
Reserved: No
Delimited: No
Assembly Constituencies: Guruvayoor, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika (SC), Irinjalakkuda, Puthukkad
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AK Premajam from the CPM won the 1999 election and P Satheedevi, also from CPM, won the 2004 election. In 2009, Congress took over the seat. Party candidate Mullappally Ramachandran won from the constituency in 2009 and 2014.
Demographics: This constituency is spread over Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Over the past decades, voters have swayed between CPM and Congress. In the last two elections, Congress-led UDF held a majority in this constituency.
Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:55:05 IST