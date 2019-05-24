Vadakara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: K Muraleedharan of Congress wins

Vadakara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 1,175,415 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,20,321

Male electors: 5,55,694

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Guruvayoor, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika (SC), Irinjalakkuda, Puthukkad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AK Premajam from the CPM won the 1999 election and P Satheedevi, also from CPM, won the 2004 election. In 2009, Congress took over the seat. Party candidate Mullappally Ramachandran won from the constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: This constituency is spread over Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Over the past decades, voters have swayed between CPM and Congress. In the last two elections, Congress-led UDF held a majority in this constituency.

