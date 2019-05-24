Co-presented by


Vadakara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: K Muraleedharan of Congress wins

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 07:55:05 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC WON K. Muraleedharan 526,755 Votes 49% Votes
CPI(M) P.Jayarajan 442,092 Votes 41% Votes
BJP Adv.V.K.Sajeevan 80,128 Votes 8% Votes
SDPI Musthafa Kommeri 5,544 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 3,415 Votes 0% Votes
NLBP Jatheesh.A.P 2,833 Votes 0% Votes
IND Santhosh Kumar 1,295 Votes 0% Votes
IND Muraleedharan.K Sandram 910 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jayarajan Pandaraparambil 690 Votes 0% Votes
IND C.O.T. Nazeer 612 Votes 0% Votes
IND Muraleedharan.K Kuttiyil Veedu 597 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Advocate K.Sudhakaran 507 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aluva Aneesh 241 Votes 0% Votes
Vadakara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 1,175,415 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,20,321

Male electors: 5,55,694

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Guruvayoor, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika (SC), Irinjalakkuda, Puthukkad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AK Premajam from the CPM won the 1999 election and P Satheedevi, also from CPM, won the 2004 election. In 2009, Congress took over the seat. Party candidate Mullappally Ramachandran won from the constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: This constituency is spread over Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Over the past decades, voters have swayed between CPM and Congress. In the last two elections, Congress-led UDF held a majority in this constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:55:05 IST

