Uttarakhand Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Trivendra Singh Rawat quits as CM merely 10 days before completion of 4 years' tenure

Uttarakhand Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Rawat would have completed four years on 17 March. His resignation came just two days after BJP national vice-president Raman Singh held a meeting of the party’s state core committee in Dehradun as an 'observer' and spoke to members separately

According to reports, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday. This comes a day after Rawat met senior BJP leadership in Delhi on Monday amid complaints by a section of Uttarakhand BJP MLAs over his “style of governance.”

A day after meeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation on Tuesday. As per reports, Rawat met Governor Baby Rani Maurya at around 4 pm today and submitted his resignation. He is expected to hold a press conference shortly.

According to Indian Express , Rawat is expected to address media shortly.

Another reason behind uneasiness among a section of leaders with Rawat’s leadership is the issue of Cabinet expansion. While the state can have 12 ministers, as per rules, the Rawat-led Cabinet has seven Cabinet and two junior ministers with independent charge. India Today report claimed the party may expand the Cabinet amid woes aired by some leaders.

NDTV quoted reports to say he was rated "below average" by BJP MLAs, who felt that his leadership would bring down the party in the 2022 Uttarakhand polls.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was summoned to New Delhi on Monday after an unscheduled Uttarakhand BJP core committee meet on Saturday presided over by the party’s national vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, which sparked rumours of a possible change of guard in the state.

The central BJP leadership recently sent two observers, party vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushayant Kumar Gautam, to the state to get feedback from party''s core group in the state amid report of discontent against the chief minister

"It was a unanimous decision that now I should pass on the baton to someone else. I want to thanks the people of the state for giving me the chance to serve," he said.

"The BJP gave me the golden opportunity to serve as CM for four years. I was born in a small village. Only BJP gives so much respect and opportunity to someone who belongs to a simple family from a small village," ex-CM Rawat said.

The central BJP leadership recently sent two observers, party vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushayant Kumar Gautam, to the state to get feedback from party''s core group in the state amid report of discontent against the chief minister

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya today amid reports that he has been asked to resign as part of the BJP's course-correction ahead of polls next year.

He met central BJP leaders in New Delhi on Monday amid speculation that the party is mulling political changes in the state.

Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party president JP Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to state BJP core group members.

However, senior party leaders discounted the possibility of any leadership change in the state while acknowledging that a section of Uttarakhand leaders may have issues with the chief minister.

Rawat met Nadda and had earlier in the day visited Uttarakhand MP Anil Baluni's residence too.

BJP MP Ajay Bhatt, a senior party leader from the state, told PTI that "all is well" in the state and added that the two central leaders had visited Uttarakhand regarding preparations for the three-day state BJP executive meeting from March 12 and the Rawat government's fourth anniversary on March 18.

Gautam had also spoken on similar lines on Sunday.

The state BJP on Monday said there has been no formal announcement about any meeting of the legislature party in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

"As far as my knowledge goes, no formal announcement has been made yet about any state legislature party meeting here tomorrow," state BJP Chief Spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan told PTI in Dehradun.

However, when asked whether a major change was in the offing as the sudden turn of events on the political front in Uttarakhand indicated, Chauhan briefly said, "Let us see."

He said the chief minister would return to Dehradun at noon on Tuesday.

A section of state leaders are reportedly miffed with Rawat's leadership and are of the view that the party's electoral prospects under him may not be very bright.

The party may also go for a cabinet reshuffle in the state, sources said.

Rawat was named the chief ministerial candidate by the BJP after it stormed to power in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state assembly.