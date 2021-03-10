Uttarakhand CM Swearing-in LIVE Updates: BJP's Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as new Chief Minister

Uttarakhand CM Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Earlier, accompanied by party MLAs and MPs, Tirath Singh met Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhavan to stake claim for forming the government

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was chosen the leader of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, paving the way for his appointment as the new chief minister of the state. Tirath Singh will be sworn in at 4 pm, said reports

Earlier, accompanied by party MLAs and MPs, Tirath Singh Rawat met Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan to stake his claim for forming the government. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 56 MLAs in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly.

Earlier in the day, on being congratulated by the outgoing chief minister and BJP's central observer and national vice-president Raman Singh, Tirath Singh Rawat thanked the top leadership of the saffron party for giving him the new responsibility. "I have been a humble party worker. I had never imagined that I will be a given an opportunity like this by the party. I hope that with everyone's cooperation and blessings, I will do justice to my new role," he said.

According to the Indian Express , Tirath Singh held the post of the first education minister of newly formed state of Uttarakhand. He also served as the state general secretary of Uttarakhand, and after that state chief electoral officer and state membership chief. Tirath Singh was the state BJP president from 2013-2015 and is currently the party's national secretary. He was also an MLA from Chaubattakhal constituency from 2012-17.

Tirath Singh Rawat has held important organisational positions both in the state BJP and at the Centre, but he is a is a first-time MP. He defeated his political mentor and BJP veteran Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri of the Congress by over three lakh votes to win from the Pauri Garhwal seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Frmer Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, whose report to the central leadership of the party set in motion the process of leadership change in Uttarakhand, said, "With the kind of challenges facing Uttarakhand, it has got a good leader." Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", who was also being considered a contender for the post, said Tirath Singh Rawat was a good choice. "Tirath Singh Rawat is indeed a good choice. Now the BJP is sure to win the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttarakhand," he told reporters after coming out of the state party office in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand CM Swearing-in Latest Updates: Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. However, no other ministers were sworn in.

His choice as the new chief minister by the BJP comes as a surprise as he was not among the favourites.

Though he has held important organisational positions both in the state and at the Centre, Tirath Singh Rawat is a first-time MP. He defeated his political mentor and BJP veteran Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri of the Congress by over three lakh votes to win from the Pauri Garhwal seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

