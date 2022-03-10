Assembly Election Results 2022: The exit polls predicted AAP to win in Punjab while Uttarakhand is expected to be a close race.

As per latest trends (9.30 AM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were leading in 52 seats in Punjab, while the Congress is leading on eight seats. Akali Dal is leading on 5 seats and the BJP is leading on 2 seats. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting elections from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, is trailing on both the seats.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress state chief, trails from Amritsar East.

In Uttarakhand, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat expressed confidence in winning the state. He told CNN-News18, “We are confident, service ballot helps BJP. They gain, let more results come in, I am confident about my own constituency.”

Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani led by 436 votes in Sanquelim constituency with CM Pramod Sawant trailing.

Latest figures had BJP in the lead over Congress, up by 11 seats (25 to 14).

Counting of votes for Uttarakhand and Punjab elections got underway at 8 am on Thursday. The exit polls predicted a clean sweep for AAP in Punjab, while predicting a close race between the Congress and the BJP in Uttarakhand.

In both the states, stakes are higher for Congress than any other party.

In 2017, Punjab was the saving face for the grand old party. It won Assembly elections in the state while losing all the other state legislative polls held in that year.

A victory in Uttarakhand will save the party from decimation in this round of Assembly polls.

Exit polls have also predicted a defeat for the Congress in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. According to pollsters, Goa is likely headed for a hung Assembly.

Punjab

In what comes as a surprise, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is all set to script history in Punjab.

If exit polls are to be believed, the AAP which fielded Bhagwant Mann as its CM face will unseat the Congress which is led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. This will mark the party's political foray outside Delhi.

High political drama ensued ahead of the elections in the Congress camp. Late last year, Captain Amarinder Singh who led Congress to victory in 2017 was removed as the CM.

He was replaced by Channi who became the first Dalit CM of Punjab.

It was a strategic move by the Congress. 33 per cent of Punjab's total population belongs to the Dalit community.

As for Singh, he formed his own party called the Punjab Lok Congress which fought the polls in alliance with the BJP.

The saffron party's former ally Shiromani Akali Dal teamed up with the Bahujan Samaj Party while both the Congress and AAP decided to go solo.

Issues that dominated the polls were farmers' protests, sacrilege incidents, and cases related to the sand mafia.

Exit poll predictions

There are a total of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab. The majority mark is 59.

India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted 76-90 seats for AAP, 19-31 seats for the Congress and 1-4 seats for the BJP.

Similarly, Today's Chanakya predicted 100 seats for AAP, 10 for Congress, and one for BJP. Pollsters have said that the trends indicate strong anti-incumbency in the border state.

Uttarakhand

In the hill state, it's going to be a neck and neck fight between the ruling BJP led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Congress which is led by former CM Harish Rawat.

In 2021, BJP replaced three CMs in four months until it settled for Dhami who is an MLA from the Khatima constituency.

In its manifesto, the ruling BJP promised government jobs, free LPG cylinders, and infrastructural development. Its main competitor Congress also focused on employment.

Exit poll predictions

The Uttarakhand Assembly has 70 seats while the majority mark is 36.

The exit polls have given mixed results. Some indicated that the state will remain saffron while others predicted a hung assembly.

According to India Today-Axis My India and Today's Chanakya polls, BJP will get a majority.

In contrast, ABP News C-Voter has predicted a majority for Congress.

2017 election results

In 2017, Congress won 77 of 117 seats in Punjab while AAP came a distant second with 20 seats.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP won 57 of 70 seats while the Congress won 11 seats and independent candidates won the remaining two.

