In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is leading in Rampur by a big margin of over 26,000 votes while in Azamgarh it is ahead by 3,000 votes.

In Rampur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, who recently joined the party. Asim Raja, handpicked by Azam Khan, is the SP candidate. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is not contesting from Rampur.

The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among the BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, the SP's Dharmendra Yadav and the BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali.

Counting of votes for the by-elections to the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am Sunday amid tight security. The two constituencies voted on 23 June, with Azamgarh recording a turnout of 49.43 per cent and Rampur 41.39 per cent.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the resignations of Samajwadi Party (SP)chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.

Both leaders had quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

Over 35 lakh people were eligible to vote in the bypolls to decide the fate of 19 candidates.

