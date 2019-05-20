Uttar Pradesh governor accepts Yogi Adityanath's request, sacks SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar from cabinet after his outburst against BJP

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik Monday accepted chief minister Yogi Adityanath's request and dismissed Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar from the post of Minister for Backward Class Welfare and 'Divyangjan' Empowerment in Uttar Pradesh cabinet with immediate effect.

Seven members of SBSP including Rajbhar's son Arvind were also dismissed from their services in committees set up by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Earlier on Monday, Adityanath had recommended to the governor the immediate sacking of Rajbhar from his cabinet for his outbursts against senior National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Adityanath also recommended that all other Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) members holding the rank of minister of state be removed immediately," an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

Taking a jibe at Adityanath, Rajbhar said that the Uttar Pradesh chief should implement the Social Justice Committee's report as quickly as he took the decision of sacking him from the cabinet.

OP Rajbhar:We welcome his decision. CM has taken a very good decision. He formed Social Justice Committee&threw its report in a dustbin,he didn't have spare time to implement it.I request him to implement Social Justice Committee's report as quickly as he took this decision today pic.twitter.com/SHYyg9fS4Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2019

Rajbhar has often been making controversial statements against the saffron party, the latest being during the ensuing Lok Sabha election campaign when he said that BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes.

He had recently sent a letter to the chief minister stating that he was resigning from the cabinet where he held the portfolio of backward welfare and Divyangjan welfare minister.

