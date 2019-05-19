Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates; Lok Sabha Election 2019: NDTV poll of polls predicts BJP likely to return with 55 seats

Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Exit polls results for the state of Uttar Pradesh will be available after 6 pm, shortly after the seventh and final phase of voting concludes in the state.
The state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, voted all the phases on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May. During these elections in the state, the contest has been between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the mahagathbandhan, comprising of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). In the last phase, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh went to polls.
Among the highlights in the polls this year in the state was Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into politics with the charge of a region that comprises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastions Varanasi and Gorakhpur respectively.
The BJP, however, banked on star power, giving away Adityanath’s stronghold Gorakhpur to actor Ravi Kishan.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are contesting from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively, with the former facing union minister Smriti Irani. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Azamgarh, while party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is seeking to get elected from Mainpuri.
In the 2014 general elections, the BJP has won in 71 constituencies. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat while securing 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.
Updated Date: May 19, 2019 19:58:18 IST
Highlights
Phase 1 and 2
NDA: 89-96
UPA: 38-42
Others: 51-56
Source: News18 IPSOS Exit Poll
Uttar Pradesh
BJP+AD: 44
SP+BSP+: 34
Cong: 2
Source: Regional and national channels
First phase News18-IPSOS data at a glance
UPA 4-7
91 seats went to polls in the first phase.
Who are the key candidates?
The key candidates in the fray in the state include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani, Ravi Kishan, Maneka Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, Raj Babbar, Hema Malini and Ajit Singh.
Where and how to watch the exit polls
Various news channels along with other agencies release exit poll results. Some of the channels and agencies are – News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:58 (IST)
Heavy losses for BJP in Western UP, Purvanchal, predicts ABP Nielsen Exit Poll survey
The ABP Neilson Exit Poll survey has predicted heavy losses for the BJP in West Uttar Pradesh and Purvanchal. Out of the 53 seats, the party is predicted to only win 14 seats in West UP and Purvanchal. The BJP is predicted to win only one seat in the Bundelkhand region, while the survey says it will win only seven seats in the Awadh region.
19:41 (IST)
NDTV Poll of Polls at 7:35 pm shows BJP+ will bag 44 seats and SP+BSP at 33 seats. ABP News - Nielsen Exit Poll says SP+BSP at 56 and BJP+ at 22.
19:32 (IST)
19:32 (IST)
19:21 (IST)
BJP to remain single largest party in Uttar Pradesh, says NDTV poll of polls
19:15 (IST)
Phase 1, 2 and 3
NDA: 162-166
UPA: 54-58
Others: 79-82
302 seats went to polls in the first three phases.
Source: News18 IPSOS Exit Poll
18:59 (IST)
Phase 1 and 2
NDA: 89-96
UPA: 38-42
Others: 51-56
Source: News18 IPSOS Exit Poll
18:57 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh
BJP+AD: 44
SP+BSP+: 34
Cong: 2
Source: Regional and national channels
18:44 (IST)
First phase News18-IPSOS data at a glance
UPA 4-7
91 seats went to polls in the first phase.
18:24 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
EC says voting concludes across 542 seats; Lok Sabha predictions to be out shortly
At a press conference, the Election Commission said that polling has concluded in 542 parliamentary constituencies across states and Union Territories. This means that the exit poll data will start coming out within the next thirty minutes.
18:16 (IST)
Who are the key candidates?
The key candidates in the fray in the state include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani, Ravi Kishan, Maneka Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, Raj Babbar, Hema Malini and Ajit Singh.
17:58 (IST)
Where and how to watch the exit polls
Various news channels along with other agencies release exit poll results. Some of the channels and agencies are – News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya.
17:58 (IST)
When will the exit polls be announced?
After the final phase of Lok Sabha election concludes, exit polls will be released by several media outlets after 6 pm.