Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates; Lok Sabha Election 2019: NDTV poll of polls predicts BJP likely to return with 55 seats

Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Exit polls results for the state of Uttar Pradesh will be available after 6 pm, shortly after the seventh and final phase of voting concludes in the state.

The state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, voted all the phases on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May. During these elections in the state, the contest has been between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the mahagathbandhan, comprising of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). In the last phase, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh went to polls.

Among the highlights in the polls this year in the state was Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into politics with the charge of a region that comprises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastions Varanasi and Gorakhpur respectively.

Click here for LIVE updates on Exit polls

The BJP, however, banked on star power, giving away Adityanath’s stronghold Gorakhpur to actor Ravi Kishan.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are contesting from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively, with the former facing union minister Smriti Irani. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Azamgarh, while party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is seeking to get elected from Mainpuri.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP has won in 71 constituencies. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat while securing 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.