Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath greeted by Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind on 46th birthday

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the countless people who on Tuesday greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he turned 46.

File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI

Full-page newspaper advertisements, visits from bureaucrats and his ministerial colleagues as well as telephone calls from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in New Delhi also marked the occasion.

Both Kovind and Modi spoke to Adityanath on the phone, an aide said.

Adityanath, who represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency for five straight terms, became the Chief Minister after the BJP won a landslide in the 2017 Assembly elections.

He was born as Ajay Singh Bisht on June 5, 1972 to Savitri Devi and Anand Singh Bisht in Pauri Garhwal district in present-day Uttarakhand.


