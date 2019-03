New Delhi: Sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Savitribai Phule joined Congress on Saturday in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (West) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Phule was elected from the Baharaich Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 elections from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Speaking to ANI, Phule said, “I have joined the Congress to save the constitution of the country. And I will strengthen the hands of the Congress who can stop the BJP.”

On 6 December, Phule had resigned from the BJP accusing it of dividing the society and not doing enough on the issue of reservation. Phule won for the first time from this reserved seat. She started her career in Bahujan Samaj Party but later joined the BJP.

