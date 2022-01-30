Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Sanjay Raut claims some Shiv Sena candidates rejected illegally

Raut alleged that the nominations of Shiv Sena candidates in six to seven constituencies in Noida, Bijnor and Meerut, were rejected 'under pressure' so as to not allow the party from setting foot in UP

Mumbai: Slamming the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that BJP is scared of Shiv Sena candidates in the poll-bound state, days after nominations of six of his party candidates were cancelled.

Speaking to ANI today, Raut said, "Our candidates' nomination was suspended despite filing on time ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections. The election officer was not ready to act in the matter. He is under pressure. I will meet EC in Delhi soon... Some of our candidates were threatened to withdraw...they( BJP) are scared of us. BJP will have to pay for it."

On 28 January, Raut claimed that the dominance of the 'pressure system' on the electoral process is not good for democracy.

In a tweet, Raut had said, "BJP is scared of Shiv Sena candidates in UP. Nominations of 6 candidates have been cancelled so far. The form of our Noida candidate was rejected unnecessarily. RO and DM are not ready to hear. The dominance of the pressure system in the electoral process is not good for democracy. #UPElections @SECUttarPradesh"

Earlier in the month, Raut announced that it will be contesting 50-100 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on 7 March. The counting will take place on 10 March.

