Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls: SP fields Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima from Rampur seat vacated by him

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced on Sunday that senior party leader Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima will be its candidate for the bypoll to the Rampur Assembly seat.

With this, the SP has declared the names of 10 bypoll candidates, leaving the Iglas (SC) seat in Aligarh for its alliance partner, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

"For the Rampur Assembly seat, the party has decided to field Tazeen Fatima, the wife of Rampur MP Azam Khan. Tazeen is currently a Rajya Sabha MP," SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

The Rampur seat fell vacant after Khan was elected to the Lok Sabha in the parliamentary polls held in April-May. Kiran Bharti will be the SP candidate from the Balha (SC) seat in Bahraich and Indrasen from Gangoh.

Earlier, in a tweet, the SP said, "Sudhakar Singh will be the party candidate from Ghosi, while Nirbhay Singh Patel will be the party candidate from Manikpur. The party has given ticket to Gaurav Kumar Rawat from Zaidpur. Subhash Rai will be the party candidate from Jalalpur, while Brijesh Verma Patel will be fielded from Pratapgarh."

The party had already announced the candidatures of Major Ashish Chaturvedi and Samrat Vikas from Lucknow Cantonment and Govindnagar in Kanpur respectively.

Last week, the Election Commission announced that polling for 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, mostly belonging to MLAs who won the Lok Sabha polls and resigned as members of the state Assembly, will be held on 21 October.

The bypolls will be held for the Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi Assembly constituencies. The Ghosi seat fell vacant following the resignation of MLA Phagu Chauhan, after he was appointed as the governor of Bihar.