Urmila Matondkar quits Congress six months after joining party, cites 'petty in-house politics' in Mumbai unit

Six months after making her political debut, Congress' star face in Mumbai, Urmila Matondkar, on Tuesday resigned citing infighting in the party. Matondkar has announced her resignation at a time when the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are just around the corner.

CNN-News18 quoted the actor-turned-politician as saying, "Key members of Mumbai Congress are unable to transform the party." She added that she would, however, continue to work for the people.

Matondkar accused the Congress of using her as a means to fight petty in-house politics.

"My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a means to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in the Mumbai Congress," Matondkar was quoted by as saying by ANI.

The 44-year-old politician, who had contested from the North Mumbai constituency on a Congress ticket in the Lok Sabha 2019 polls, had taken on BJP veteran Gopal Shetty.

With inputs from PTI