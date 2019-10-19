Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Uran profile: Incumbent MLA Shiv Sena's Manohar Bhoir faces MNS' Atul Bhagat

Uran Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai city district — Dharavi.

Constituency Name— Uran

Constituency Number—190

District Name—Raigad

Total Electors— 292950

Female Electors—145644

Male Electors—147303

Third Gender— 3

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Manohar Gajanan Bhoir won this seat with 56,131 votes against Patil Vivek Shankar of PWPI who secured 55,320 votes. In 2009 elections, Patil Vivekanand Shankar had emerged as the MLA by defeating Congress candidate Mhatre Shyam Padaji with a margin of about 21,000 votes.

In 2019 elections, Atul Parshuram Bhagat of MNS, Santosh Madhukar Patil from Bahujan Samaj party will stand against incumbent MLA Manohar Gajanan Bhoir for this seat.

