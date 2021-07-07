Pashupati Paras is among the 43 leaders who will be sworn in as Union ministers at 6 pm today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Upset over the inclusion of his uncle Pashupati Paras in the Union Cabinet, the Chirag Paswan-led faction of the Lok Janshakti Party on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against the decision of the Lok Sabha Speaker to recognise Paras as the leader of the party in the House.

Chirag, who is locked in a bitter tussle with the Paras-led faction of the LJP since the passing of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, in a series of tweets in Hindi said he has full respect for the right of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to who he includes in his team, but that as far as the LJP is concerned Pashupati is not a member of the party.

पार्टी विरोधी और शीर्ष नेतृत्व को धोखा देने के कारण लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी से श्री पशुपति कुमार पारस जी को पहले ही पार्टी से निष्काषित किया जा चुका है और अब उन्हें केंद्रीय मंत्री मंडल में शामिल करने पर पार्टी कड़ा ऐतराज दर्ज कराती है। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) July 7, 2021

"The Lok Janshakti Party has today filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the decision of the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, in which the expelled MP Shri Pashupati Paras ji was considered the leader of the LJP in the House," Chirag tweeted.

"Pashupati has already been expelled from the Lok Janshakti Party for betraying the party and now the party strongly objects to his inclusion in the Union Cabinet," Chirag further added.

Pashupati is among the 43 leaders who will be sworn in as Union ministers at 6 pm today.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri and Ajay Bhatt are among the other leaders who are included in the list released by ANI.

43 leaders to take oath today in the Union Cabinet expansion. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur to also take the oath. pic.twitter.com/pprtmDu4ko — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Speaking to News18, Chirag Paswan's lawyer said we have demanded an early hearing from the high court.

The Delhi High Court is likely to hear Chirag's application on 9 July.

This comes a day after Chirag, saying Paras could not be appointed a minister from the LJP quota since he is no longer a part of the party, threatened to move the court against such a move.

"He can be made minister as an Independent, but if he is made minister as an LJP MP, then I have an objection to it. If he is made minister from the LJP quota, we will also go to court against it,” Chirag told News18.

Chirag said he had written to the Election Commission about Paras and would write to the prime minister as well.

Chirag was removed as party chief in a coup last month after five of the six Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MPs in the Lok Sabha voted in favour of the senior party leader Pashupati.

Lok Janshakti Party has split with Paras enjoying support of all the MPs except for Chirag claming to be the real LJP, a partner in the NDA coalition.

On Monday, both the factions marked Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary with Chirag launching "Ashirwad Yatra" from his father's political bastion Hajipur and Pashupati paying his respect to the late leader at LJP's state headquarters.

LJP had won six seats in the 2019 election as NDA member.

With inputs from PTI