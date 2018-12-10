Upendra Kushwaha resigns as Union minister: RLSP chief to announce possible break up with NDA at 2 pm today

Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who has been expressing his discontent with the BJP in Bihar over the past few weeks, resigned from the Cabinet on Monday. Before resigning as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, he also skipped the meeting called by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) earlier in the day. He is expected to brief the media on withdrawing his party's support to the NDA at 2 pm.

The decision deals a blow to the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It comes a day before the Winter Session of Parliament is slated to begin on Tuesday.

For weeks, the RLSP chief has been targeting the BJP and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar — a key ally of the ruling party — upset over seat-sharing in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Soon after BJP president Amit Shah announced that his party and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) would fight from equal number of seats in Bihar, Kushwaha had demanded a larger seat share for his RLSP.

Reports say that the RLSP may now join hands with the Opposition in Bihar, which includes Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

RSLP fought from three constituencies in the 2014 general elections, but Kushwaha now wants a bigger chunk for his party, claiming that it has grown in strength in the past five years. On 17 November, Kushwaha had asked the BJP to reach a consensus over the seat-sharing agreement in Bihar.

A meeting between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Kushwaha, on 26 October, had set political circles abuzz with a possibility of the two parties joining hands. Kushwaha had later clarified that there was no political meaning behind the meeting.

The RSLP chief has time and again flip-flopped on his relationship with the BJP. In the past, Kushwaha had also alleged that Amit Shah had ignored him when he had sought a meeting. Earlier, he had also stated that his party would continue to maintain its alliance with the BJP and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janashakti Party.

