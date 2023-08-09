'UPA's character is to indulge in corruption to save their govt': Amit Shah slams Opposition during no-trust debate

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress-led Opposition and said, “UPA’s character is to indulge in corruption to save their government.”

“PM Modi government took some historic decisions and ended dynasties and graft. UPA’s character is to protect power but NDA fights to protect principle,” Shah said while speaking during the no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha.

He further said the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government “has be brought to create confusion among people.”

“This no-confidence motion will show the real character of the Opposition in the country,” Shah said.

‘People, Parliament have full confidence in Modi government’

Shah said that people of the country and the Parliament have full confidence on the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This no-confidence motion is one in which neither the citizens nor the parliament have distrust over Union ministers or the Prime Minister,” Shah said.

'No-confidence motion brought only to create delusion'

Intensifying his attack on the Opposition, Shah said the no-confidence motion has been brought "only to create a delusion".

'Modi most trusted PM since Independence'

Shah said after Independence, PM Modi's government's is only there which won the trust of most of the people.

"PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public... He works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him," Shah said.

"People have voted Modi govt to power twice; Modi most successful PM in India," he added.

Shah said, corruption, dynasty, appeasement three ills of Indian politics; "now PM Modi practices politics of performance."

During his speech, the Union Minister highlighted the developmental works of the Modi-government and said, "Because this no-confidence motion is politically motivated, I will have to mention the work done by this government."

Hitting out at the Opposition, Shah said, "They (UPA) keep saying that they will waive off farmers' loans. We don't believe in just waving off loans but in making a system where one doesn't have to take a loan."

"What we have given to farmers are not freebies, but we have made them self sufficient," the minister said.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dismantled "corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement" and "gave importance to politics of performance".

'India registered maximum growth under Modi govt'

Hitting out at Congress for opposing BJP's Jan Dhan Yojana, Shah said, "It has to be understood why they (UPA) were opposing Jan Dhan Yojana? Former PM Rajiv Gandhi had said that when Re 1 is sent from the Centre to the poor, only 15 paise reaches the beneficiary."

"But today, the entire amount reaches the poor," he added.

He said that under PM Modi, India has registered its maximum growth in the world.

"Under the Modi government, India has registered a growth of 231 per cent," Shah said, adding that, "PM Modi has worked to enhance prestige of India."

Shah also said that the Modi government saved 130 crore people from COVID-19 by administering both the doses of vaccines free of cost.