UP polls: SP announces candidates for 159 seats; Akhilesh to contest from Karhal
Some turncoats who have been given tickets include Supriya Aron from Congress, Daddu Prasad from BSP, and Brijendra Prajapati from BJP
The Samajwadi Party on Monday announced candidates on 159 seats for the seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh to be held from February 10 to March 7.
Shivpal Singh Yadav has been named as a candidate while Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal in Mainpuri.
Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan has been named as a candidate from Rampur, while Abdullah Azam will be the party's nominee from Suar in Rampur. Some turncoats who have been given tickets include Supriya Aron from Congress, Daddu Prasad from BSP, and Brijendra Prajapati from BJP.
A party spokesman said that the candidates on the remaining seats would be announced soon.
The 403-member UP Assembly will go to the polls between February 10 and march 7, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.
With inputs from IANS
