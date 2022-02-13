UP polls: Priyanka hits back after Adityanath's 'rift' claim, says can sacrifice my life for Rahul

Priyanka said there in no rift in Congress but in BJP and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have a conflict

Kotakpura: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that she can sacrifice her life for her brother, ruling out an alleged disagreement between them.

“I can sacrifice my life for my brother (Rahul Gandhi) and even he can do the same for me. There is conflict in BJP, not in Congress,” she said.

The Congress national secretary was responding to a question on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath remarks that there might be a rift between Priyanka and Rahul.

“The dispute exists only in Yogi ji’s thoughts. It looks he is stating this in light of a rift between him, Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi added that there is a conflict in BJP, not in Congress and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have a conflict.

Earlier, Adityanath had during a public rally at Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand said: “The Congress is completely submerged, wherever there is little existence, both ‘brother and sister’ are enough to push it down. So it should be left to its fate.”

The Congress leader addressing a public meeting in Kotakpura, Punjab ahead of assembly polls in the state said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Delhi was running the Punjab government headed by the former state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Priyanka Gandhi sought to explain the change of leadership in Punjab, which had led to Singh quitting the Congress.

“We have had the Congress government in Punjab for last five years. But this government had stopped operating from Punjab, and instead was being operated from Delhi, not by the Congress but by the BJP,” said Vadra.

She also said that Aam Aadmi Party has emerged from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as AAP leaders have been publicly saying that they owe allegiance to Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Aam Aadmi Party has emerged from RSS… AAP leaders themselves say that they are more ideologically more close to BJP than BJP leaders themselves,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

Further slamming AAP over its claims of development in Delhi, Congress leader said, “There’s nothing in the name of educational and healthcare institutions in Delhi. It’s important to know the truth about political parties and their leaders.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also emphasised that CM Channi of the Congress party is “a common man among you”

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.